Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Down 6.1%

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.02 and last traded at $26.07. Approximately 4,733,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 8,172,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.

MBLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.51.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,386.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 33.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Mobileye Global by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 14.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

