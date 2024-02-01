Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,210,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the December 31st total of 13,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.4 %

MDLZ stock opened at $75.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MDLZ

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,338,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,690,000 after buying an additional 1,785,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,520,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,084,000 after purchasing an additional 401,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,791,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,681,000 after purchasing an additional 563,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.