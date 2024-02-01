Monness Crespi & Hardt Trims PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price to $95.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.80.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock opened at $61.35 on Monday. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

