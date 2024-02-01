Morgan Stanley Raises Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $48.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Benchmark raised their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.48.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $43.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.63. Intel has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $789,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Intel by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,470,932 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $224,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,087 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,389 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

