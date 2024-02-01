Motco Acquires 3,570 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Motco increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1,352.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $114.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $65.58 and a 12-month high of $116.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.39.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

