Motco Acquires 403 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Motco boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 639.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in ASML were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ASML by 31,845.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after buying an additional 339,477 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ASML by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after buying an additional 211,792 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,353,000 after purchasing an additional 173,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 26,831.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 150,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,718,000 after purchasing an additional 149,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML opened at $869.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $343.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $740.38 and a 200 day moving average of $675.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $884.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 24.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $912.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

