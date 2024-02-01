Motco Buys 749 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Motco boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after buying an additional 29,364 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGF stock opened at $45.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.26.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

