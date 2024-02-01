Motco Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Motco raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,004,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $47.39 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $48.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.