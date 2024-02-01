Motco Grows Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Motco raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Water Works by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $124.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.25 and a 12 month high of $162.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.54 and its 200 day moving average is $131.80.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

