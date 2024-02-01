Motco Grows Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Motco lifted its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Sempra were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Sempra by 21.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 3.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 4.3% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 4.7% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $71.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.82 and its 200 day moving average is $72.07. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

