Motco Has $151,000 Stock Holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Motco boosted its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 612.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Roche were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Roche by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Roche during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Roche from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Roche Stock Performance

RHHBY stock opened at $35.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Roche Holding AG has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $40.48.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

