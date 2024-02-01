Motco Has $160,000 Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Motco grew its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 1,032.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,675 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Ambev were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ambev during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the third quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Ambev by 117.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruggaard & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the first quarter worth $28,000. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambev Stock Performance

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.62 on Thursday. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1443 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.30.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

