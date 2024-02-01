Motco Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Motco lessened its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HYG. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,555,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $117,246,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $75,194,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,983,000 after acquiring an additional 725,272 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,438,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,943,000 after acquiring an additional 582,040 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HYG opened at $77.51 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $78.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.07.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.