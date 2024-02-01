Motco Has $4.44 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Motco decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $498.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $494.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.04. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $513.98.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

