Motco Has $463,000 Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Motco grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 93,105.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,227,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,945,000 after purchasing an additional 140,076,592 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 37,900,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,912,000 after purchasing an additional 484,147 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,710,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,288,000 after purchasing an additional 545,354 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,430,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,046.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,435,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,742 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average of $33.25. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $35.54.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.