Motco Increases Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Motco increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 151.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,128,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,563 shares of the airline’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,332,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 389,780 shares of the airline’s stock worth $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 34,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,556,536 shares of the airline’s stock worth $69,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LUV. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $29.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

