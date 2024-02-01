Motco Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Motco lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 502.2% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $77.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2249 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

