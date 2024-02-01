Motco Raises Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Motco grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGF. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:IGF opened at $45.37 on Thursday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.26.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68.

(Free Report)

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.