Motco Sells 123 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Motco decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 573 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $599,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $162,162,000 after acquiring an additional 54,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $111.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.58 and its 200 day moving average is $116.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $132.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.