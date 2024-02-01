Motco Sells 168 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Motco decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 44,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $90.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $141.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.82.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PM shares. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.39.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

