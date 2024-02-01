Motco Sells 1,716 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Motco lessened its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $160,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IDV stock opened at $27.55 on Thursday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.