Motco Sells 21,014 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Motco reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 70.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,014 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in AT&T were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T stock opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $126.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

