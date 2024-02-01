Motco Sells 325 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Motco trimmed its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,157,000 after purchasing an additional 772,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $51,851,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $47,400,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $42,678,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $80.76 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.90.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

