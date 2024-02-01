Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:MCBI)

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MCBI opened at $18.60 on Thursday. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average is $16.91.
About Mountain Commerce Bancorp
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mountain Commerce Bancorp
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 reasons airline stocks are a buy right now
Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.