Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Mplx Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MPLX opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Mplx has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.80.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 89.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mplx by 104,751.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,291,317,000 after purchasing an additional 69,705,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mplx by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,813,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $206,795,000 after acquiring an additional 247,570 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,266,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $174,758,000 after acquiring an additional 319,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mplx by 519.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,298,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604,755 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Mplx by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,661,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $121,489,000 after acquiring an additional 929,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mplx

About Mplx

(Get Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.