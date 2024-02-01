Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.
Mplx Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of MPLX opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Mplx has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.80.
Mplx Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 89.24%.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.
MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.
