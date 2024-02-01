MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS.

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE:MSCI opened at $598.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $544.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.18. MSCI has a one year low of $451.55 and a one year high of $617.39.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 38.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $584.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in MSCI by 5.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 63.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 7.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

