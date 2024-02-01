National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a report issued on Sunday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.93 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.06. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $8.50 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$295.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$275.00 to C$315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$290.77.

BYD opened at C$288.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$274.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$253.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$197.82 and a 1 year high of C$300.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.52 by C($0.18). Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of C$989.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$987.50 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.70%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

