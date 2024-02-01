National Bankshares Boosts Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Price Target to C$8.75

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NXR.UN. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$10.00 target price on Nexus Industrial REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.58.

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock opened at C$8.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$553.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.08, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.69. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of C$6.08 and a 12 month high of C$11.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 36.57%.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

