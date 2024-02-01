National Bankshares Raises SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target to C$26.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Desjardins set a C$28.50 target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$25.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$27.14.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRU.UN

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

SRU.UN opened at C$24.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.80. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$20.67 and a 12-month high of C$28.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.94.

(Get Free Report)

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.