Navcoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27,473.41 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $27,473.41 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00125379 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00036892 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00021496 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008241 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000101 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars.

