Needham & Company LLC Boosts Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $70.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DT. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dynatrace from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NYSE DT opened at $57.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.13. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.67.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Equities analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 996,916 shares in the company, valued at $54,461,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 996,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,461,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,905,993 shares of company stock valued at $460,442,554 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,916,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,604 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,213,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,099,000 after acquiring an additional 555,739 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,772,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,136,000 after acquiring an additional 229,631 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 2,277.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642,452 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

