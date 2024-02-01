NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Down to $99.29

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $99.29, but opened at $96.33. NetEase shares last traded at $97.07, with a volume of 209,105 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Get NetEase alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NTES

NetEase Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.95.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. The firm had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 26.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NetEase by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,110,000 after purchasing an additional 98,751 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in NetEase by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,580,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,792,000 after purchasing an additional 191,068 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,484,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,563,000 after acquiring an additional 738,249 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,725 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,140,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,898,000 after acquiring an additional 190,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.