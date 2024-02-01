Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 301.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,592 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $18,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,094,000 after buying an additional 838,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,956,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,098,000 after buying an additional 156,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,431,000 after buying an additional 87,671 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,152,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,651,000 after buying an additional 753,495 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,099,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,716,000 after buying an additional 20,963 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NBIX. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.69.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,472.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,472.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $264,731.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,184 shares of company stock worth $34,277,341. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 1.6 %

NBIX stock opened at $139.77 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.04 and a 52-week high of $143.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.33.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Recommended Stories

