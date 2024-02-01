NeuroPace’s (NPCE) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Leerink Partnrs

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Leerink Partnrs in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for NeuroPace’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NeuroPace from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NeuroPace from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NeuroPace Stock Performance

NeuroPace stock opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 6.55. NeuroPace has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $15.56.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 151.83% and a negative net margin of 62.96%. The firm had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NeuroPace will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Martha Morrell sold 11,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $89,800.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Martha Morrell sold 11,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $89,800.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 6,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $58,150.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,614,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,307,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,436 shares of company stock worth $253,456 in the last three months. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 19.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the third quarter worth $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

