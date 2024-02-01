Neurotech International Limited (ASX:NTI) Insider Thomas (Tom) Duthy Buys 340,000 Shares

Neurotech International Limited (ASX:NTI – Get Free Report) insider Thomas (Tom) Duthy bought 340,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$30,940.00 ($20,490.07).

Neurotech International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Get Neurotech International alerts:

Neurotech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Neurotech International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, development, and manufacture of medical devices and solutions in Australia. The company is focused on development and commercializing Mente platform, a platform technology to monitor and play role in home-based therapies.

Receive News & Ratings for Neurotech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurotech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.