New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Price Target Raised to $12.50

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NMFC opened at $12.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78. New Mountain Finance has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $13.23.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $94.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Mountain Finance will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 31,442.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,738,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,240,000 after buying an additional 3,726,217 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,828,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,626,000 after purchasing an additional 53,195 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,673,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,255,000 after purchasing an additional 277,472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,170,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,109,000 after buying an additional 181,886 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 6.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,405,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after buying an additional 85,873 shares during the period. 32.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

See Also

