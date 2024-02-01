New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.56 EPS

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 14.1 %

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,482,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,406,554. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,902,000 after buying an additional 444,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,577,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,581,000 after acquiring an additional 336,233 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 30.0% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 7,932,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,923 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,323,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

