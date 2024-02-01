New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.56 EPS

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.
New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 14.1 %
Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,482,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,406,554. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10.
New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.
New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
