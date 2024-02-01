New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut New York Community Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

NYCB traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.66. 29,968,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,570,556. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.44, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 37.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,548,000 after buying an additional 13,450,558 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,839,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $49,054,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,366,000 after buying an additional 4,723,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1,234.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 3,929,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

