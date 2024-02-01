New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $47.81 Million Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,066 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,557 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $47,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 12.2% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 44,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.77.

HubSpot stock opened at $611.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $334.78 and a 12 month high of $635.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $550.38 and its 200-day moving average is $511.96.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,368,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at $258,368,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,067 shares of company stock worth $21,813,185. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

