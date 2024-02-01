New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $50.68 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 660,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,609 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Aflac worth $50,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Aflac by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in Aflac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Aflac by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.45.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $84.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.90. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $86.20. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,114 shares of company stock worth $3,313,859. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

