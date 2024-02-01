New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $55.17 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $55,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE MOH opened at $356.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.29. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $391.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

