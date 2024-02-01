New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $56.87 Million Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58,661 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.40% of Entegris worth $56,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $344,239.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Entegris Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $117.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.17 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $69.37 and a one year high of $126.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.07 and its 200-day moving average is $102.97.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $888.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.33 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

