New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $64.36 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,988 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $64,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $405,697,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.60.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $239.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.56 and a 12 month high of $244.01.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

