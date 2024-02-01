New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $65.34 Million Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 702,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54,579 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of ON Semiconductor worth $65,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ON shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ON stock opened at $71.13 on Thursday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.