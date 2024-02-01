New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $74.67 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 53.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,012,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,777,208 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of Ford Motor worth $74,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $29,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.55.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

