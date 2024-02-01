New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 88.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,012,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,070 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Sempra worth $68,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,000,291,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sempra by 118.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,499,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985,688 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Sempra by 11.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,930 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Sempra by 117.3% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,283,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 109.7% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,158,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,244 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $71.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.07. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $81.00.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

