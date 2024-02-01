New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 1,991 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 214,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Waters were worth $58,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 11,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $317.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $308.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.99. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $346.98.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.27 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Waters from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

