New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 138,761 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,761 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Carrier Global worth $52,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6,362.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,236,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,226 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,589,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,928,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Carrier Global Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:CARR opened at $54.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.51.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 53.90%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

