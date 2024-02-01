New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 175,448 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,195,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 175,448 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.81% of NOV worth $66,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in NOV by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NOV by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NOV by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.73.

NYSE NOV opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.78. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

