New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,694 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,694 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of argenx worth $62,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,788,000 after acquiring an additional 443,217 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,511,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,219,000 after acquiring an additional 368,367 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,966,000 after acquiring an additional 193,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 4,901.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,807,000 after acquiring an additional 129,396 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,366,000 after acquiring an additional 128,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

argenx Trading Down 0.2 %

ARGX opened at $380.51 on Thursday. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $327.73 and a twelve month high of $550.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $409.58 and a 200-day moving average of $467.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -4.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARGX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of argenx from $585.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $612.00 to $641.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of argenx from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.90.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Featured Articles

